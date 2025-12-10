AUTONOMY FOR TOBAGO OR ELSE…

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar has been warned.

Give Tobago its autonomy in 2026 or else.

The warning was issued by the Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

During the Tobago People’s Party’s meeting in Mt. Gomery on Monday evening, Mr. Augustine underscored Tobago’s time for their long awaited autonomy is now.

The chief secretary reassured Tobago that there would be no compromise, on this matter.

Addressing the lack of control over T.H.A employees, the head of the T.H.A had important news for male contract employees.

The chief secretary said, it was time the paternity leave issue be enacted.