SAID TO BE A DOOMED RELATIONSHIP FROM THE START…A WOMAN IS KILLED AND HER BOYFRIEND COMMITS SUICIDE.

Police are convinced domestic abuse would have led to the deaths of a Claxton Bay couple.

The two are 43-year-old Angel Lutchman and 29 year old Shazard Mohammed.

It is believed Mr. Mohammed fatally stabbed Ms. Lutchman and then hanged himself at the home they shared on, Abraham Street Pranz Gardens Claxton Bay.

The woman’s brother mark told reporters they had a violent relationship.

He told reporters in July police were called to the house, but Ms. Lutchman did not wish to pursue action against Mr. Mohammed.

Mark Lutchman said, it is yet another lesson from the first sign of abuse people need to get out.