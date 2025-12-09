I955 FM
  • WATCH
    LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

SAID TO BE A DOOMED RELATIONSHIP FROM THE START…A WOMAN IS KILLED AND HER BOYFRIEND COMMITS SUICIDE.

Posted on December 9, 2025 by admin

Police are convinced domestic abuse would have led to the deaths of a Claxton Bay couple.

The two are 43-year-old Angel Lutchman and 29 year old Shazard Mohammed.

It is believed Mr. Mohammed fatally stabbed Ms. Lutchman and then hanged himself at the home they shared on, Abraham Street Pranz Gardens Claxton Bay.

The woman’s brother mark told reporters they had a violent relationship.

He told reporters in July police were called to the house, but Ms. Lutchman did not wish to pursue action against Mr. Mohammed.

Mark Lutchman said, it is yet another lesson from the first sign of abuse people need to get out.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *