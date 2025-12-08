GOVERNMENT GUIDED BY POLICY…

The prime minister is again telling the nation her government can guide policy, but cannot interfere with wage negotiations.

She says, that is with the chief personnel officer.

Yesterday, reporters seeking further clarification on the now contentious ten percent wage offer approached Kamla Persad Bissessar.

She was attending the rededication of the Children’s Hospital in Couva.

It was last week; Prime Minister Persad Bissessar saw it necessary to speak in the parliament, about the growing tensions between the Chief Personnel Officer and the Public Services Association.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar suggested that heated exchanges are understandable, but there must be respect from all sides.

The prime minister sees this wage issue as a carefully managed stimulus for the country