A FORMER PSA LEADER SAYS FALISHA THOMAS IS GOING DOWN….AND SHE HAS BEEN HOODWINKED….

A former public services association president says, the chief personnel officer cannot be blamed for what is taking place with the 10% negotiations.

PSA President Felisha Thomas has dubbed the CPO as the chief personnel obstructionist as she seeks to get back pay, for her members before Christmas.

Today, Jeniffer Baptiste primus says, Ms. Thomas is pointing fingers in the wrong direction regarding cash payments for back pay.

Mrs. Baptiste primus says Ms. Thomas should know the CPO follows instructions from the minister of finance

Finance Minister Dave Tancoo is today quoted as saying, the 3.8 billion dollar back pay in still being negotiated.

Mrs. Baptiste Primus said, this morning Ms. Thomas signed a partial agreement, and she must tell her members what it contains.

Mrs. Baptiste Primus said, unions do not negotiate with government officials.

She believes Ms. Thomas was hoodwinked, by all the goodies she received from the government.

According to Mrs. Baptiste Primus, Felisha Thomas sold out public workers.

Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme today, Mrs. Baptiste Primus said, it appears the PSA team did not know what it was signing.