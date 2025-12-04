3.4 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF MARIJUANA FOUND IN THE WEST…

Police are yet to make any arrests after over 3 million dollars worth of marijuana, arms and ammunition are discovered in Glencoe.

The find was made during a coordinated joint exercise, involving the TTPS and members of the Defence Force.

In a statement the TTPS says, over 31 kilogrammes of cannabis were found during an intelligence-led, anti-crime operation between 6:00 am and 2:00pm yesterday, in forested areas off upper La Horquette Valley Road, Glencoe.

It says, extensive searches were conducted on both the eastern and western sides of the valley, approximately two miles into the forested terrain.

On the eastern side, officers discovered a blue barrel containing 7 packages of marijuana, 30 rounds of 12-gauge cartridges, 13 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 220 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 1 extended magazine, and 1 glock speed loader.

Further searches on the western side of the area uncovered another barrel containing, 17.04 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis.

The total weight of the seized narcotics is 31.20 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of $3.4 million dollars.