ANCEL ROGET WARNS THOSE TAKING AIM AT THE GOVERNMENT OF PRIME MINISTER PERSAD BISSESSAR…

Meanwhile, President General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union, Ancel Roget is giving his full support to parliamentary secretary, in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and the Labour Minister Leroy Baptiste.

Some has criticized recent statements made by the two.

Their statements followed the outcome of ten percent negotiations, for public servants.

Mr. Roget said, the two comrades are correct and they have his support.

He is also issuing a warning to critics, of the government he is a part of.

Mr. Roget was part of a commemoration of the closure of the, Petrotrin refinery.