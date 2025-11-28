COCAINE FOUND IN BOXES OF CAKE MIX AT THE ARTHUR NR ROBINSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT..

Two women are now in police custody after they were allegedly found in possession of cocaine at, the Arthur NR Robinson International Airport.

The cocaine, packaged in boxes of cake mix was found on Tuesday.

The arrests and discovery were made by officers of the Special Investigations Unit, while conducting routine duties at the airport, paying special attention to passengers scheduled to board a flight destined for Frankfurt, Germany.

Police are said to have stopped and interviewed a 27-year-old woman from Arima, and conducted a search of her luggage, where, hidden among items of clothing were six boxes of cake mix.

Upon further examination, the white powdery substance inside the boxes was found to be cocaine.

The officers say another passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Arima bypass, Arima, was also interviewed.

A search of her luggage revealed five similarly packaged boxes, which likewise contained cocaine.”

Police reported the seized packages weighed 11.757 kg, with an estimated street value of TT$16,388,564.00 and that investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, police have said a male suspect is assisting the investigations in Trinidad after they seized marijuana, with a street value of TT$4.4 million on Wednesday.

According to the cops they had intercepted a vehicle travelling westbound along the, Churchill Roosevelt Highway on the outskirts of the capital, Port of Spain, where t a search resulted in the discovery of 40 packages of compressed Colombian “creepy” marijuana, weighing 20.74 kilogrammes.