THE OPPOSITION PNM WANTS GREATER TRANSPARENCY FROM THE PRIME MINISTER REGARDING HER MEETING WITH GENERAL DAN CAINE…

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, had a whirlwind meeting in Port of Spain.

The two leaders yesterday, reaffirmed the partnership between the countries.

The meeting was held at the diplomatic centre and it is said, the prime minister and the joint chief of staff, also discussed shared priorities for regional security and stability.

A release from joint staff spokesperson Joseph Holstead, also noted that they exchanged views on challenges affecting the Caribbean region, including the destabilizing effects of illicit narcotics, arms, and human trafficking, and transnational criminal organization activities.

The chairman emphasized that close cooperation between the two nations, directly contributes to safeguarding regional security.

General Caine expressed, appreciation for the country’s continued leadership and partnership in advancing mutual objectives.

He reaffirmed that the US remains committed to working closely with Trinidad and Tobago to address shared threats and deepen collaboration across the region.

The prime minister also issued a brief after the talks describing them as, excellent.

In a statement posted on x, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar described the talks as “excellent” saying, that both Trinidad and Tobago and the North American country “continue to share a strong and enduring partnership”.

Chief whip Marvin Gonsalez, wants greater transparency from the prime minister.

The opposition official said, there is a vacuum created when there is no information.

Mr. Gonsalez was addressing a news conference yesterday.

General Caine’s visit came as the United States President Donald Trump has ramped up its military presence in the Caribbean Sea, ordering an amphibious squadron to the southern Caribbean, as part of his effort to address threats from Latin American drug cartels.