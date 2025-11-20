FREAK ACCIDENT ALONG NORTH COAST ROAD IN MARACAS CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ONE WOMAN…

The woman killed in a freak accident along the North Coast Road in Maracas, is Natalia Noel.

Reports say, the vehicle plunged several feet down a precipice.

The driver was injured.

The tragedy occurred around 1.30pm, yesterday during heavy rains.

The mini-bus, which plies the North Coast route from Port of Spain, was making its way between the Maracas lookout and the Spring Bridge, when a large tree suddenly toppled onto the road.

The impact knocked the vehicle off the carriageway, and over the edge.

Several motorists who witnessed the crash stopped to help, and contacted police and fire officials.

Fire service search and rescue officers from the Santa Cruz fire station responded, along with crews from the San Juan fire station, the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the ministry of rural development and local government’s backhoe team.

Rescuers were able to retrieve the injured driver and passenger from the wreckage; both were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Mrs. Noel died.

Emergency teams used chainsaws to cut the fallen tree into sections, before clearing the road.