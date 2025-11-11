PSA PRESIDENT UPSET OVER DELAY IN THE START OF NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE CPO…

A report today that the president of the Public Services Association, is not pleased with what she sees as a delay, in the start of talks with the chief personnel officer.

Felisha Thomas is quoted as saying, “something doesn’t seem right”.

Up to last week Ms. Thomas was confident CPO retired commander Dr. Daryl Dindial, would have invited the union to commence negotiations in the days ahead.

It was a major promise of the ruling United National Congress, during the election campaign earlier this year.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, told the parliament during the budget presentation he was given the go-ahead to have the CPO, commence talks.

Ms. Thomas, who wants negotiations and subsequent payments completed by Christmas is quoted as saying, the CPO seems to be delaying the matter.

She said, she has written to the CPO and has proposed today, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday for the talks.

According to Ms. Thomas, she is yet to receive an acknowledgement of the letter.

However, she promised to press on this week.

Ms. Thomas told the guardian newspaper, it seems as though the CPO’s office is now stalling to come to the table and offer ten percent.