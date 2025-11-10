I955 FM
  • WATCH
    LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

KIDNAPPED VICTIM FOUND DEAD IN CENTRAL…

Posted on November 10, 2025 by admin

The 63-year-old man reported kidnapped has been found dead in Couva.

Vishnu Lalla was found in Brechin Castle at around 11:01 last evening.

Newscentre five understands, Mr. Lalla was taken a day earlier, and a $100,000 ransom was demanded for his release.

Police say a portion of the ransom had already been paid.

The Hunters Search and Rescue was asked to assist in finding Mr. Lalla

Captain Valence Rambarath has confirmed the find.

It is said two suspects, one, a police officer are in custody.

Investigators believe Lalla may have been murdered, before the ransom demand was even made.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *