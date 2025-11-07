GLITZY DEVELOPMENTS TO COME, SAYS MINISTER JEARLEAN JOHN…

Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John present, several of the projects to come on stream.

During a power point and video presentation yesterday, minister John revealed several glitzy developments.

Her first reveal was linked to National Security.

The minster unveiled a sprawling prison facility, complete with a national security complex, command centre and onsite courtroom, to be built in Tamana.

Minister John also announced an end to the Carrera Island Prison, and the start of a spanking new five star resort.

She explained that lands, which once housed inmates, would become communities with art and cultural performance halls.