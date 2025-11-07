I955 FM
GLITZY DEVELOPMENTS TO COME, SAYS MINISTER JEARLEAN JOHN…

Posted on November 7, 2025 by admin

Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John present, several of the projects to come on stream.

During a power point and video presentation yesterday, minister John revealed several glitzy developments.

Her first reveal was linked to National Security.

The minster unveiled a sprawling prison facility, complete with a national security complex, command centre and onsite courtroom, to be built in Tamana. 

Minister John also announced an end to the Carrera Island Prison, and the start of a spanking new five star resort. 

She explained that lands, which once housed inmates, would become communities with art and cultural performance halls.

