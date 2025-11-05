TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO IS NOT AT WAR WITH ANYONE, AN ASSURANCE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER…

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar is again, assuring Trinidad and Tobago is at war with no one.

Yesterday, responding to questions from reporters in Tobago, the prime minister sought to quell concerns and anxieties.

United States media last week told of plans by the Donald Trump administration, to move in on Venezuela and target facilities.

Those reports caused panic and chaos on the roads.

She also dismissed perceptions that she and her government intend to pull, Trinidad and Tobago out of Caricom.

Prime Minister Persad Bissessar said, she has no reason to believe the tensions in and around local waters are affecting Tobago’s tourism.

The prime minister has been getting flack at home and abroad, for her support from the US led military strikes on boats said to be carrying drugs and guns from Venezuela.