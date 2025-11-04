A SERIES OF EVENTS & MEETINGS TODAY AS THE PRIME MINISTER PAYS AN OFFICIAL VISIT TO TOBAGO…

An official visit to Tobago by, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has started.

The prime minister last night arrived with a delegation, which includes ministers and parliamentary secretaries from some ministries.

The trip comes on the invitation of Tobago House of Assembly’s Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, under provisions of act 40 of 1996.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar will pay a courtesy call on the chief secretary, and Tobago’s autonomy is among the items on the agenda of the visit.

Our correspondent Elizabeth Williams yesterday, outlined some of the activities the prime minister will participate in today.

The minority in the Tobago House of Assembly is skeptical about the visit.

The PNM in the house of assembly sees a special sitting, of the legislature as a betrayal of the people of Tobago.

It is also warning, Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bisessar against using the issue of autonomy, to cloud the upcoming THA election.