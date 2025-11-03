MP KEITH SCOTLAND NOT IMPRESSED BY GOVERNMENT’S TREATMENT OF RUMORS OF WAR IN NEARBY VENEZUELA…

Port of Spain South MP, Keith Scotland is convinced the government badly handled the chaos, which followed US reports a strike on Venezuela was imminent.

Last Friday, there was panic in Trinidad and Tobago after media reports in the United States, told of plans by forces to enter Venezuela and target some facilities.

Here at home there was talk that the defence force, and the police service were called out and put on alert.

The Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar told reporters she was not aware of any such plan by the US, or the calling out of soldiers and police officers.

Mr. Scotland earlier this morning said, the government caused the panic, with some work places and schools allowing staff and students to leave early.

Mr. Scotland also said, the rationale for the extension of the SOE is not good enough.

After hours of debate, the opposition Peoples National Movement rejected the government’s bid, for an extension of the state of emergency.’