Veteran musician Roy Cape is alive and well

Rumors of his death are false as veteran musician Roy Cape says he is alive and well.

Mr. Cape says for the last couple days his family has been dealing with rumors of his death.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday he said it has been disturbing.

The former band leader said while he had some health challenges in the past they are behind him now.

In recent weeks the cultural community has mourned the losses of calypsonians Winston “The Mighty Shadow” Bailey and Winston “The Original Defosto Himself” Scarborough and pan arranger Ken Professor Philmore.