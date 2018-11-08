Police arrest 11 illegal immigrants after viral video

Police have arrested eleven illegal immigrants following the circulation of a video clip showing some unauthorised landings on the Los Iros Beach in Erin.
All of monday the video clip was being shared online and this led police to the area where they conducted searches.
During the early hours of yesterday morning officers found the men and women.
It is said the group consisted of Syrians, Venezuelans and Guyanese.
Police believe they have made a dent in what was a thriving human trafficking ring.
The operation took place at the Los Iros Beach and was headed by Senior Supt. Adams and included Supt. Basdeo.
According to a statement from the police service a hotel was searched and seven male and four female foreign nationals were found.
The men, ranging ages 31 to 55 years, included five Venezuelans, one Guyanese and one Syrian.
The women, ages 18 to 49, were three Venezuelans and one Syrian.
They were handed over to immigration officials.
The group is believed to have entered this country illegally with the assistance of local fishermen.
The 37-year-old female proprietress of the establishment was also taken into police custody.
Police believe those arrested are some of the same set of people seen in the video coming into the country at an unauthorised port of entry and without the relevant immigration checks.
