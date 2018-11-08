Police shot and killed alleged bandit on west Trinidad

Police shoot and kill an alleged bandit in west Trinidad.

The dead man has not yet been identified.

Reports say at 5:15 yesterday afternoon, Western Division Officers received reports of a gunman at Hillaire Drive in Diego Martin.

Police say residents reported the man broke into several homes in the area.

Officers say they responded to the report and spotted a man who fit the description given.

Police say on seeing them, the man opened fire.

They say they responded, hitting the man several times.

The man was taken to the St. James Medical Facility where he was pronounced dead.