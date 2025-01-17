VETERAN JOURNALIST JONES P MADEIRA LAID TO REST…

Scores of people paid their last respects to veteran journalist Jones P. Madeira

Mr. Madiera was cremated yesterday after a funeral service at the Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Church in Arima, one week after he died at the Eric Williams medical sciences complex.

During the funeral service, Mr. Madiera was remembered as a man who was passionate about his job and one who stuck to the true tenets of the profession.

In delivering the eulogy, his son Justin Madeira told of his father’s love for music as well, and his sense of humour.

Also eulogizing the renowned journalist was one of his former colleague and friend Tony Fraser.

Mr. Fraser remembered Mr. Madeira as a stickler for independence

He said Mr. Madeira followed suit.

Mr. Madiera was ailing for some time.

He was 80 years old.