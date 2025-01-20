PROBES LAUNCHED INTO FATAL POLICE SHOOTING OF A MOTHER OF TWO IN BEETHAM GARDENS

Relatives and friends of Sharida Ali demand justice after her killing during a police chase on the Beetham Highway.

Police, and now the complaints authority are both investigating the killing last Saturday evening, at Beetham Gardens.

36-year-old Ms. Ali was the mother of two.

Police Complaints Authority Director, David West is reported as saying an investigation into the woman’s killing is on going.

Friends and relatives of Ms. Ali say, she was not a target when officers fired shots at suspected car thieves in Beetham Gardens.

It is said, Ms. Ali and her sister Ayesha went to visit a friend at Nineteenth Street, Beetham Gardens, after finishing work.

At around 6 pm, Ms. Ali had just finished having a meal with her friend, and her family when she went to the kitchen.

It was there a bullet struck her in the head.

She died instantly.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred as police officers were attempting to apprehend a group of men, who had reportedly stolen a Nissan note shortly before.

No suspects were held.