THREE ALLEGED BANDITS SHOT DEAD IN CENTRAL…

Three men are dead following a police involved shooting incident in, Cunupia.

The identities of the men have so far not been revealed.

Reports say, the incident took place along Ragoonanan Road near Longdenville, around 11 o’clock last night.

News centre five understands officers of the Cunupia CID were called to investigate a reported robbery, at a Chinese establishment in the area.

It is reported, officers went to the scene and were greeted with gunfire by five men.

Officers were fearful for their lives, and returned fire hitting three of the suspects.

Two of their accomplices escaped.

The three wounded men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where they were declared dead.

Investigations are continuing.