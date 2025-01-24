THE FINAL REPORT ON THE 2023 CYBERSECURITY BREACH AT TSTT IS SUBMITTED…

The final report on the 2023 cyber security breach at the telecommunications services of Trinidad and Tobago has been submitted to the minister of public utilities, Marvin Gonzales.

According to TSTT, it received the report on January 21st and will submit the documents and findings to Gonzales for his review.

On October 9th, 2023, TSTT reported that cyber attackers attempted to gain unauthorized access to its systems.

The ransom ware attack led to six gigabytes of customer data being stolen, and posted on the dark web.

Yesterday, the General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union, Joanne Ogeer is suggesting that sensitive information in the report needs to be guarded.

According to TSTT “at the onset of the threat, its incident response processes were swiftly activated.

The company says, it took immediate steps to minimize the security vulnerability, successfully isolating its systems and applications.

TSTT says, these systems were subsequently quarantined, rebuilt and put back into production as part of clearly defined policies and procedures.

However, there were reports of miscommunication between then TSTT CEO Lisa Agard Gonzales, ultimately resulting in Agard leaving TSTT.

The C.W.U is asking questions about the probe and the findings.

Commenting on the issue yesterday, Minister Gonzales said, the TSTT cyber attack “warrants an independent and thorough investigation so that we can truthfully report to the public on this very critical issue.”

In November 2023, he mandated TSTT to do such a probe.