AN ALLEGED MURDER SUICIDE DEAD ARE SUNITA & MICHAEL RAM…

A retired TSTT worker reportedly shoots and kills his wife in Williamsville.

The suspect is also dead after shooting himself.

The victim is Sunita Ram.

The suspect is identified as Michael Ram.

Reports say, the incident took place at Piparo Junction, Hardbargin around 11 pm last night,

Newscentre five understands neighbors reported hearing shouting, coming from the couples home.

It is said a gunshot was then heard.

Neighbours went to the home and found Mrs. Ram bleeding from gunshot wounds.

It is said Mr. Ram attempted to shoot two other relatives, but they ran to safety.

One of them sustained injuries while fleeing.

He then turned the weapon on himself, firing one shot to his head.

He died at the scene.

Police were called to the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

