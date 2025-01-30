PRIVY COUNCIL REJECTS FINANCE MINISTER CASE AGAINST THE AUDITOR GENERAL…

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

The Privy Council has ruled against the Minister of Finance in the matter involving the auditor general.

Yesterday, the London based Privy Council agreed with Jaiwantie Randass in her case for judicial review.

The appeal by minister Colm Imbert and the cabinet was dismissed with costs

It is being reported that the costs imposed on the state could run into millions of dollars.

The law lords read submissions of both sides, and reached a judgment without the need to hear the respondent Ms. Ramdass.

She has been allowed to judicially review minister Imbert’s decision to establish a probe into the understatement of, 2.6 billion dollars in the national accounts.

The Privy Council had asked why, the terms of reference did not include an investigation of the minister’s behaviour.

It was suggested that the matter showed bias.

Meanwhile the cabinet will consider the judgment today.

There are reports now that this ruling could impact the candidacy of, Mr. Imbert, who is the Member of Parliament for Diego Martin North/East.