TEACHERS CHARGING FOR EXTRA LESSONS…

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Martin Lum Kin agrees with Independent Senator, Paul Richards that it is unethical for teachers to hold back on the curriculum, and charge a fee for extra lessons.

The matter came up during a sitting of a joint select committee yesterday.

The head of the National Parent Teachers Associations Walter Stewart brought up the matter.

Mr. Stewart is frowning on the teachers involved in such activity, and claiming it is extra lessons.

He said this must not be encouraged.

Association President Martin Lum Kin said all teachers cannot be painted with the same bad brush.

JSC Chair Paul Richards described the situation as obscene.

Mr. Lum Kin said, while they are not breaking any law if this is happening it is unethical.

The JSC was on social services and public administration.

