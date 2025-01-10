WELLS SERVICES SAYS IT HAS IDENTIFIED THE LOCATION OF THE BODY OF MISSING WORKER PETE PHILLIP…

Well Services Ltd says, it has identified the location of missing rig worker Pete Phillip.

In a statement the company says, while the recovery process has caused frustration and concern among Mr. Phillip’s family, it shares in their distress and remains fully committed to the ongoing search-and-recovery efforts.

However, it says it is important to clarify the current phase involves a distinct set of challenges, that require a tailored approach.

It says, it was in the process of securing specialized equipment, inclusive of a heavy-lift barge and crane barges for the operation.

It confirms that it was developing a comprehensive safety plan, which would be submitted, to OSHA before it pursues further recovery activities.

The release also says, in discussions with the family, they have communicated that they believe they have identified the location of Mr. Pete Phillip.

However it says, to safely reach that location, it is imperative that the rig is first stabilized to mitigate any further risks.

The company says, while committed to swiftly conducting the recovery efforts, it is necessary to safeguard the recovery team and all personnel on-site, and it is also committed to moving forward as swiftly as these critical procedures allow.

