INFILTRATION OF GANGS IN TOBAGO…

Tobago police say, three notorious gangs from Trinidad have infiltrated the island.

Acting senior superintendent of the Tobago division Earl Elie says, they are targeting young people many of them of primary school age.

He says, these youngsters are in possession of arms and ammunition and selling drugs for the gang leaders.

Senior superintendent Elie says, recently a teenager involved in gang activity was murdered in Tobago.

He says, while he is not pointing fingers at parents, they must understand that young people can be easily misled into a life of crime.

He also says, gang members from Trinidad are hiding out in Tobago adding; a murder suspect was recently arrested.

Senior Superintendent Elie is sending a warning to them, do not come to Tobago

He also says, the police are keeping a close eye on females, as in many instances while they may not carry out the criminal act, they are the enablers.

He said, several persons have been arrested in Tobago under the state of emergency with many of them, with many on the extended time in custody.

Speaking on the morning show on i95.5fm today, Senior Superintendent Elie said, it is the intention of the police to bring Tobago back to what it was.