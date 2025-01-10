DEADLY HOME INVASION IN CUMOTO…AN ATTORNEY AND HER HUSBAND ARE THE VICTIMS…

A home invasion leads to the death of an attorney and her husband, in Cumuto.

The victims are identified a Kunari Baksh and Nasheed Baksh.

Reports say the incident took place at Guataparjo Road, Caratal Road around 7 o’clock last night.

Newscentre five understands, neighbors went to check on the couple after hearing screams from their home.

It is reported upon checking, they found the body of Ms Kunari’s body bound and gagged in the upper floor of the house.

It is said, her husband Nasheed was found also bound and gagged in the living room of the house.

Police were called to the scene.

Officers say, the house was ransacked and the TTEC meter to the house was missing.

It is the first double homicide for the year.

Investigations are continuing.