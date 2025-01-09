I955 FM


  • LISTEN LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

POLICE REPORTING SUCCESSES UNDER THE STATE OF EMERGENCY…

Posted on January 9, 2025 by admin

All members of the police service on vacation leave are told to return to work.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Smith issued the instructions, during a media briefing yesterday.

ACP Smith warned that action could follow, for those who do not comply.

ACP Smith then confirmed that particular senior officers have been called out, including Roger Alexander.

Newscentre five reached out to the police social and welfare association yesterday for a response.

However, we were told that president ASP Gideon Dickson was involved in meetings.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *