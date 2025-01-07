MINISTER STUART YOUNG TIPPED TO BE THE COUNTRYS NEXT PRIME MINISTER…

Stuart Young is tipped to be the country’s next Prime Minister, after the resignation of Dr. Keith Rowley.

The announcement was made at the end of a parliamentary retreat in Tobago, by the outgoing political leader and Prime Minister Dr. Rowley yesterday.

Mr. Young is said to have won 11 of the votes, while his closest rival for the position, Penelope Beckles Robinson got 9 votes.

Speaking with members of the media following the parliamentary retreat, Dr. Rowley noted the process by which the new Prime Minister is to be appointed.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar feels Mr. Young is not the right choice.

She told a meeting of her united national congress last night Mr. Young is dangerous.

She said he has failed in just about every portfolio.

Meanwhile a senior member of the pnm and former Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste Primus is not pleased with the way the process is being treated by the political leader and prime minister Dr. Rowley.

She suspects manipulation on the part of Dr. Rowley.

Mr. Young is an MP and minister with portfolios in energy and the prime minister’s office.

He has acted as Prime Minister on several occasions.