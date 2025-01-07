I955 FM


81 YEAR OLD WOMAN DIES DAYS AFTER BEING ATTACKED AT HER HOME…

Posted on January 7, 2025 by admin

A woman dies after being beaten by her son in Chaguanas.

She is identified as Gangadaye Manichand.

She was 81-year-old.

The incident took place at coconut drive, pepper sauce village, Endeavour, around 2pm last Saturday.

Reports say Ms. Manichand was ill at her home, and her 57-year-old daughter contacted the EHS to take her to the hospital.

It is said while waiting, both mother and daughter were attacked by a man with a cutlass and a piece of pipe.

The police were notified, and the suspect said to be mentally unstable was arrested, and the weapons used seized.

The suspect appeared before a master of the high court charged with wounding with intent.

Ms. Manichand later died at hospital yesterday.

