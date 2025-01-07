81 YEAR OLD WOMAN DIES DAYS AFTER BEING ATTACKED AT HER HOME…

A woman dies after being beaten by her son in Chaguanas.
She is identified as Gangadaye Manichand.
She was 81-year-old.
The incident took place at coconut drive, pepper sauce village, Endeavour, around 2pm last Saturday.
Reports say Ms. Manichand was ill at her home, and her 57-year-old daughter contacted the EHS to take her to the hospital.
It is said while waiting, both mother and daughter were attacked by a man with a cutlass and a piece of pipe.
The police were notified, and the suspect said to be mentally unstable was arrested, and the weapons used seized.
The suspect appeared before a master of the high court charged with wounding with intent.
Ms. Manichand later died at hospital
yesterday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error