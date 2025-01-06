COMMISSIONER OF POLICE SAYS A SO CALLED ‘BIG FISH’ MAY BE CAUGHT DURING THE S.O.E…

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher is hoping all so called, ‘Big Fish’ can be caught during the existing state of emergency.

One week into the S.O.E police say, they have taken in 126 people.

Yesterday, the commissioner told the media police are experiencing a measure of success but she would say no more.

In a release last Saturday the TTPS said, the fight is only now beginning.

It said, 17 firearms and more than 675 rounds of assorted ammunition have been seized.

The release said, this was the result of 257 anti-crime operations conducted across ten divisions.