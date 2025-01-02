ATTORNEY GUNNED DOWN AFTER CHURCH…

Meanwhile, police continue their probe into the last murder of 2024.

The victim, attorney Randall Hector was gunned down shortly after he left the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Stanmore Avenue in Port of Spain.

It is said, he was killed in front of his family after worship on old year’s night.

His wife and children were with him when he was shot, but they were not hurt.

Mr. Hector was 43 years old.

He was shot twice in the chest.

Police later recovered 15 nine millimeter spent shells, at the scene of the killing.

In his last prayer before the congregation, Mr. Hector asked God to bless the people of Trinidad and Tobago and gave thanks to the lord for protection.

Mr. Hector’s final prayer was for people to find God and come to church.

It is reported he was prosecuting an alleged gang member, considered by police to be a priority offender.