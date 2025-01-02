MAN MURDERED AT HIS SAN JUAN HOME…

A San Juan man is murder victim number one, for the New Year.

Keegan Barbour was 39 years old.

Reports indicate that a group of gunmen forced its way into Mr. Barbour’s Laventille road, San Juan home around 1:30 yesterday morning.

Upon entering, Mr. Barbour’s home the gunmen opened fire.



Mr. Barbour ran to the back of the house where the gunmen pursued him and shot him dead.

Several spent shells were recovered.

There is no motive yet for the killing.