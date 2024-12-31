I955 FM


  • LISTEN LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

SIX HELD FOLLOWING MASS MURDER IN PRIZGAR LANDS…

Posted on December 31, 2024 by admin

Police have held 12 people after the killings of six, in the Port of Spain division.

Among those taken in a priority offender, who was said to be the main target of the fatal shooting outside the Besson Street police station last Saturday.

The dead man is 31-year-old, Trevor Williams.

He was the bodyguard of one of the detainees.

That killing is one of the triggers, of the state of emergency declared by the government yesterday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *