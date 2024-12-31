SIX HELD FOLLOWING MASS MURDER IN PRIZGAR LANDS…

Police have held 12 people after the killings of six, in the Port of Spain division.

Among those taken in a priority offender, who was said to be the main target of the fatal shooting outside the Besson Street police station last Saturday.

The dead man is 31-year-old, Trevor Williams.

He was the bodyguard of one of the detainees.

That killing is one of the triggers, of the state of emergency declared by the government yesterday.