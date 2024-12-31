UNC LEADER POURS COLD WATER ON SOE…

The leader of the opposition is not too sold on the reasons given by the government, for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Kamla Persad Bissessar says, it is long overdue but he questions the real reason being the move, announced by the government yesterday.

The escalating gun related crimes and reportedly planned reprisal killings are said to have pushed the government, into the declaration of the measure.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said yesterday, many lives could have been saved, had the prime minister and the business community heeded her advice earlier this year.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar sought to make links between her declaration of a state of emergency in 2011, and what was told the public yesterday

She also wondered about the absence of Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley at the news conference.