COUNTRYS MURDER TOLL NOW 599 AFTER KILLING OF SOLDIER AND TWO OTHERS…

The number of murders so far this year is given as 599.

There have been three murders over the weekend, which have pushed the number upwards.

The latest victims are soldier 23-year-old Kishon Hayghew.

He was shot dead along by pass road in Arima on Saturday morning.

17 year old Jeremiah Rogers was fatally shot along Picton Street in Woodbrook .

42-year-old Wendell Simmons was shot outside a roti shop in Claxton bay last Friday evening.

In 2023 there were 577 murders recorded.