MAN STILL UNACCOUNTED AFTER COLLAPSE OF OIL RIG….THE SEARCH IS ON FOR PETE PHILLIPS…

Investigations are ongoing following the accident at a privately owned rig located within the heritage offshore east field.

An unaccounted for employee has been identified at Pete Phillips

The incident happened on rig 110 operated by Well Services Company Limited, in the east field at Soldado, Trinmar at around 3:09 am yesterday.

In a statement Well Services says, 75 persons were on the rig at the time.

The release also states that one person was injured, but he has been treated and was listed in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the hunter’s search and rescue team led by captain Vallence Rhambarth confirms they are involved in the search for Mr. Phillips.

Speaking on the take two programs on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Rambarath said, his team is working with the relevant personnel.

Mr. Rambarath also spoke of what happened when his team got the call.

All other personnel have been safely evacuated from the rig.

Company officials say, they were are in contact with the family of the missing individual and providing all necessary support and assistance in what it refers to as this period of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries confirms that an investigation has been launched into the collapse of the drilling rig.

An official advisory from the ministry of energy states, it had received reports of the incident, and was working closely with both well services and heritage petroleum company limited, to determine what had happened and why.

Minister of energy Stuart Young says, he received his first briefing at around 3:30 a.m.

Minister young yesterday visited the Trinmar Marine base in Point Fortin, to receive in-person briefs on the management of the incident. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries will be appointing a team to conduct a detailed investigation of the incident, and to prepare and submit a comprehensive report of the findings of the investigation