PRIME MINISTER WANT PROBE OF FIRE THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A MINISTER…

The prime minister wants to know more about the response to the fire, which claimed the lives of his minister and two of her children.

As he continues to mourn minister Lisa Morris Julian’s death, and those of her children Dr. Keith Rowley has instructed that a committee be formed to investigate the circumstances.

The minister in the ministry of education, and her children Xianne and Jesiah Julian perished in a blaze at their home in the borough of Arima on Monday this week.

The fire destroyed the house as well.

There have been questions surrounding the response of the fire service.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley yesterday said, there is need for answers.

On Monday even as the fire raged the fire service said, there was need for more water but this has been denied by the public utilities minister.

Dr. Rowley told reporters yesterday when he got to the scene of the deadly fire he asked for senior officers of the fire service.

The prime minister again said, there has been conflicting information and there has to be clarity.

The prime minister also revealed the cabinet has agreed to a state assisted funeral for Mrs. Morris Julian.

Misses Morris Julian was the member of parliament for D’abadie / Omeara.