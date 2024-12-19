14 YEAR OLD ZAHEER SAMUEL RELASED BY ABDUCTORS…

Police say, fourteen-year-old kidnap victim Zaheer Samuel has been found.

Samuel was kidnapped while at his parents’ business, S&S Plant and Garden Shop, in St. Augustine, early yesterday.

At 5.30 am on Wednesday, the teen was helping his parents set out plants and other items as they prepared to open their shop when a brown wagon, pulled up and two men came out and grabbed Samuel.

They then bundled him into the car and drove off.

The TTPS had been searching for him since then, with his father, William Samuel, appealing to the abductors to release his son.

However, a senior TTPS official confirmed that Zaheer had been found safe.

No other information, including where he was found and his physical condition, was revealed.