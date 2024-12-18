SMOKE INHALATION CAUSED DEATH OF MINISTER AND TWO CHILDREN ACCORDING TO AUTOPSIES…

Autopsies on the bodies of Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children have determined they died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Misses Morris Julian, her 25 year old daughter Xianne and six year old son Josiah were killed in a fire at their Arima home on Monday this week.

The autopsies was performed on Monday afternoon, hours after their bodies were found at their home on Farfan Street.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Police officers from the Arima police station were at the burnt structure from about 4 a.m.

Yesterday to ensure the scene was secure.

At about 9 a.m., they were joined by fire offi­cers who spent about six hours combing through the burnt house, for evidence.

Acting chief fire officer Andy Hutchinson is reported as saying, investigators are doing checks to determine the cause of the fire and why it spread the way it did.

He said, a final report on the incident is expected to be completed by the end of the week.