Venezuela’s President has caused outrage after video of him and his wife eating at upscale restaurant (VIDEO)

Video of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro eating in an upscale steak restaurant in Turkey has caused outrage in crisis-hit Venezuela.

The images show Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce carving meat in front of the president and his wife, Cilia Flores, at a restaurant in Istanbul.

Almost two-thirds of Venezuelans have reported losing weight as shortages of food worsened in recent years.

Red meat is especially scarce.

Chef Gokce posted three videos of Mr. Maduro’s visit on Instagram, but has since deleted them.

However many social media users reposted the video.

The chef, who is also known as “Salt Bae” for his stylised way of sprinkling salt on his meat, is seen carving meat in front of the couple with dramatic flair.

President Maduro can be heard saying. this is a once in a lifetime moment.

Other videos show President Maduro smoking a cigar taken from a box with his name engraved on a plaque, and Cilia Flores holding up a t-shirt with the chef’s image.