A call for government to provide housing for members of the LGBT community after survey

The coalition advocating for inclusion and sexual orientation is calling on government to provide housing for members of the LGBT community in Trinidad and Tobago.
President Collin Robinson was responding to a recently conducted survey on same sex relations.
The survey showed there was still strong opposition to making it legal in this country.
He said it also brought to the fore issues of discrimination.
According to the survey only 13 percent of participants believes people are born gay.
It said more than 52 % believe homosexuality is a leant response to external factors, while one in four believes, it is a mixture of both nurture and nature.
Yesterday Mr. Robinson said he supports the call for sex education to be introduced in primary schools.
The survey, which was done by Market Facts and Opinions, comprise a sample of 600 participants.
