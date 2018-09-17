Airports Authority’s decision to suspend 5 security officers not sitting well with Estate Police Association

The Airports Authority is being told its decision to suspend five of its security officers are not being viewed kindly by the Estate Police Association.
The authority is said to have accused the officers of releasing sensitive information to the media at a news conference regarding a 5 million dollar robbery at the Piarco International Airport last year.
The five officers are now legally challenging the action of the authority and they are getting the support of the association and its president Steve Smart.
Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday Mr. Smart said the suspension period is overdone, the EPA would step in.
The authority has also reportedly made a request to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to revoke the firearm licenses of the five officers pending enquiries.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.