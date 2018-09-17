Airports Authority’s decision to suspend 5 security officers not sitting well with Estate Police Association

The Airports Authority is being told its decision to suspend five of its security officers are not being viewed kindly by the Estate Police Association.

The authority is said to have accused the officers of releasing sensitive information to the media at a news conference regarding a 5 million dollar robbery at the Piarco International Airport last year.

The five officers are now legally challenging the action of the authority and they are getting the support of the association and its president Steve Smart.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday Mr. Smart said the suspension period is overdone, the EPA would step in.

The authority has also reportedly made a request to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to revoke the firearm licenses of the five officers pending enquiries.