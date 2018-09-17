OWTU not surprised by announcement that over 3,000 Petrotrin workers face termination…far more than initially announced

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union says it is not surprised by the announcement that over 3000 Petrotrin workers facing termination.

A newspaper article yesterday confirmed the planned dismissal, quoting Chairman Wilfred Espinet as saying far more than initially announced will be affected by the plan to shut down the oil refinery.

The OWTU’s Education Officer Ozzie Warwick is not surprised.

Mr. Warwick maintained there was a lack of proper consultation with the OWTU.

Yesterday Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen told a news conference hundreds more are on the breadline and over one hundred thousand families are to be affected if the plan to close operations becomes reality.

Last week at an Amcham event, Chairman Espinet said all considerations were given to finding other solutions to the bleeding at the refinery.

Mr. Espinet said it can be an emotional reality, but the refinery remains a losing concern and despite proposals from the union, he has his doubts about how other options can work.