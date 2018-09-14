Opposition Leader condemned by Hindu Women’s Organisation for “Oreo” comment

The “Oreo” comment by the Opposition Leader is condemned by the Hindu Women’s Organisation.

In a release yesterday President of the organisation, Brenda Gopeesingh, said the comment was not only juvennile and distasteful but reinforces the divisiveness and disharmony the population often faces in its politics.

Mrs. Gopeesingh said elected leaders are expected to reflect sound character, strong will and inspiring conduct in their attempts to strengthen their popular support.

She said negative remarks with reference to the one percent serve to stir up anger and resentment.

According to the organisation’s head the role of the one percent in building the economy is never highlighted although the country benefits from their new investments.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar has been facing criticisms over the statement she made while at a political meeting on Monday this week.

She was making the point that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is in the hand of the elite and is really an “Oreo” cookie.

The comment has been condemned by the government and the ruling party’s women’s arm,.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar has denied it was a racist comment but she acknowledged, via a release, that there may be more sensitive words which can be used to tell the truth.

She has been called upon to apologise.