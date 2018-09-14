Opposition Leader condemned by Hindu Women’s Organisation for “Oreo” comment

The “Oreo” comment by the Opposition Leader is condemned by the Hindu Women’s Organisation.
In a release yesterday President of the organisation, Brenda Gopeesingh, said the comment was not only juvennile and distasteful but reinforces the divisiveness and disharmony the population often faces in its politics.
Mrs. Gopeesingh said elected leaders are expected to reflect sound character, strong will and inspiring conduct in their attempts to strengthen their popular support.
She said negative remarks with reference to the one percent serve to stir up anger and resentment.
According to the organisation’s head the role of the one percent in building the economy is never highlighted although the country benefits from their new investments.
Mrs. Persad Bissessar has been facing criticisms over the statement she made while at a political meeting on Monday this week.
She was making the point that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is in the hand of the elite and is really an “Oreo” cookie.
The comment has been condemned by the government and the ruling party’s women’s arm,.
Mrs. Persad Bissessar has denied it was a racist comment but she acknowledged, via a release, that there may be more sensitive words which can be used to tell the truth.
She has been called upon to apologise.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.