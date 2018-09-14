Police investigating death of 9-year-old in Manzanilla

Police are now investigating the death of 9-year-old Shalma Motilal, who, along with his 8-year-old brother Narad, was found unresponsive at his Manzanilla home.

The discovery was made by the children’s mother, Salisha Motilal yesterday morning.

Reports are saying on Wednesday evening Suresh Motilal and his wife Salisha, both of Kernaham Village, along with their children went to bed.

There was a power outage at the time the family retired.

Yesterday morning at around 6:15 Mrs. Motilal tried waking the children and found them unresponsive.

According to reports, the two boys were rushed to the Mayaro Hospital where Shalma was pronounced dead.

The other child was transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital for further treatment.

A report was made to the Mayaro Police Station and a party of officers went to the scene.

A post mortem is to be performed on the child’s body today.

Officers of the Homicide Region 2 are leading enquiries.

It is believed the children may have been affected by a lit mosquito coil in their bedroom.

