Works and Transport Minister blames flooding in Cedros on clogged drains & indiscriminate dumping

The Works and Transport Minister blames flooding in Cedros on indiscriminate dumping and clogged drains.
Over 150 families in Cedros were reportedly left marooned on Tuesday when flood waters invaded the community of Bonasse.
Reports say a rising tide coupled with one hour of heavy rainfall resulted in flooding of homes and front yards.
During questions for oral answer in the Senate yesterday, Minister Rohan Sinanan said the flooding had nothing to do with the dilapidated Cedros Bridge.
Minister Sinanan said it had everything to do with illegal dumping.
Minister Sinanan was fielding questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.
The Minister also announced that the bridge should be completed with the next few days.
A lack of de-silting of rivers and drains is also being blamed for the flooding situation in Cedros.
