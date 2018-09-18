Fighting words from Chief Justice Ivor Archie, as he vows to continue executing duties, inspite of the troubles which have plagued him over the past several months.

Justice Archie used his annual address to the opening of the Law Term yesterday to deny claims made against him in the local media.

Justice Archie also disagreed with some of the contents of a report done by the Law Association.

The association’s reference to the ethnic make up of the bench is not being accepted by Justice Archie.

According to Justice Archie, reference to race in the report was irresponsibly handled by the association.

Justice Archie called for the preservation of the country and the avoidance of using race to divide.

Outside the Hall of Justice, following the address of the Chief Justice, head of the Law Association, Douglas Mendez told reporters, the probe into the conduct of Justice Archie will be conducted.

Justice Archie also defended the work of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, which he heads.

He said the recruitment of judges is well handled and the tests given are necessary.

He denied that the Judicial and Legal Service Commission is the rubber stamp of the Chief Justice and made an appeal for the JLSC to be allowed to do its work.

Chief Justice Archie has been involved in a bitter conflict with the Law Association, which has taken them both before the Privy Council.