OWTU says more workers to be affected by oil refinery closure

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union says more workers of the Petrotrin Oil Refinery are to be affected by its closure, than is being claimed by the State.

Yesterday, at a news conference, President General of the OWTU, Ancel Roget said the government has ulterior motives and has not yet responded to the union’s proposals.

He said people must understand the magnitude of this planned closure and its impact on people.

Mr. Roget is again suggesting that the government plans on doing more than just closing the refinery.

At first the board of the state owned Petrotrin had said 1,700 workers of the refinery would have been directly affected by the closure.

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen had also predicted that many more workers would be affected.

Now there is talk from the board of more than 3,000.