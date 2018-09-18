OWTU says more workers to be affected by oil refinery closure

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union says more workers of the Petrotrin Oil Refinery are to be affected by its closure, than is being claimed by the State.
Yesterday, at a news conference, President General of the OWTU, Ancel Roget said the government has ulterior motives and has not yet responded to the union’s proposals.
He said people must understand the magnitude of this planned closure and its impact on people.
Mr. Roget is again suggesting that the government plans on doing more than just closing the refinery.
At first the board of the state owned Petrotrin had said 1,700 workers of the refinery would have been directly affected by the closure.
Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen had also predicted that many more workers would be affected.
Now there is talk from the board of more than 3,000.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.